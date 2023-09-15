Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers rues the avoidable injury Liel Abada sustained doing a shooting drill on international duty and hopes the Israel winger learns from it. (Record), external

Rodgers wants his Celtic team to be built on Scottish players. (Sun), external

However, Rodgers supports Royal Antwerp challenging Uefa rules requiring eight homegrown players to be included in 25-man squads for European competitions. (Scotsman), external

The Celtic boss sees the homegrown player rule as a deterrent. (Herald - subscription required), external

Dundee manager Tony Docherty admits he was "sick of the sight" of Brendan Rodgers during his first spell at Celtic, when Docherty was Aberdeen assistant, but the Dens Park boss is glad to see Rodgers back in Scottish football. (Record), external

Docherty is looking forward to testing himself "against the best" at Celtic Park on Saturday. (Courier - subscription required), external

Former Celtic winger Jota has been left out of Al-Ittihad's squad altogether following his £25m summer move. (Sun), external

Jota would happily have returned to Celtic before the summer transfer window closed. (Record), external

