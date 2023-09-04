Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has been mulling over the Foxes' first defeat of the season on the When You're Smiling podcast: "It's a really interesting one, for me, because you can see that game in two different ways. Either you can think they were nowhere near good enough and deserved to lose, or they had an improvement in the second half, created 21 chances and hit the target once. That's the story of the match, for me.

"They could've been more penetrative in the first half - it lacked an urgency to it. But out of the four games previous to this one, we've always come away and said that they didn't really play too well and they've found a way of winning the game. But they haven't come away with a win and sometimes winning the game late can paper over cracks in where you are in the process."

On making the most of their chances: "They had 21 opportunities but how many were clear-cut opportunities or opportunities where you thought 'he really should've done better'? I think there were a few and it would've been a really great finish if we had scored from the opportunities we created.

"What disappointed me was the lack of creativity in and around the penalty area. Second to that, it did feel at times that they chose possession over hurting Hull, and I haven't seen that so far in the way Maresca has been setting the team up. I know it's high possession, but I've always thought that if we have the opportunity to hurt Hull we will try to do it, even if we give the ball way. That's exciting football and that's what keeps fans on the edge of their seat.

"Am I destroying the way that this team is trying to play? No. I know there's people in the crowd who will be thinking that I should be destroying it because they don't like this way of playing. I just think it fell down because there wasn't someone on the pitch who had a little more imagination on the ball or tried a few more things in areas higher up the pitch."

