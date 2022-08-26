Manchester City have reportedly turned down a bid for Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva from Paris St-Germain.

Silva, 28, is a long-term target of Barcelona too.

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He's one of those footballers a lot of people love. He's a clever footballer, a beautiful footballer. He was going a little underappreciated in Manchester until these rumours started he might want to leave.

"City don't want to let him go - they've let Sterling, Zinchenko and Jesus go this summer.

"Barcelona have been sniffing round like an unwanted dog for most of the transfer window saying they want to sign him. I'm not surprised City have just said no. It's been rumbling on for ages, they're getting tired of the rumours constantly coming out of Spain.

"I can't see him going anywhere. He thanked Manchester City fans for how much affection they showed him. I think he'll stay at City.

"Barcelona haven't got any money. They're borrowing to sign every player. Just leave it alone, Barcelona. You've had one too many to drink, go home. Drink some water."

