After his cultured finish and performance in Manchester City's 3-3 draw with Newcastle, Bernardo Silva features in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"The ball from Kevin De Bruyne to Silva was sensational and matched only by the finish," said Garth. "The pass split Newcastle in two and the finish by Silva provided Manchester City with a well-deserved point. In fact the entire move had me on my feet applauding. However, it was the coolness of Silva's finish in the white-hot atmosphere of St James' Park that had me brimming with admiration.

"It was also the Portugal international's ingenuity that provided the opening and assist for Ilkay Gundogan to put City ahead in the opening exchanges. This was a great game of football served up by two teams going for the jugular vein."

Find out who else made Garth's team of the week here