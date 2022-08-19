Bournemouth v Arsenal: Team news

Bournemouth will make a late call on the fitness of striker Dominic Solanke, who has been nursing an ankle injury.

Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks remain out but Jordan Zemura is in contention after recovering from Covid-19.

Arsenal could name the same starting XI in each of their opening three games of the season for the first time since 2003.

New signing Fabio Vieira is fit and may make his debut, while Cedric Soares and Emile Smith-Rowe are also available.

If fit, does Solanke make your starting XI?

Would you name the same starting XI for the Gunners?