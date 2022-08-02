Erik ten Hag has explained his decision to add former South Africa striker Benni McCarthy to the club's staff as first-team coach.

The 44-year-old had an excellent record as a player - 52 goals for Blackburn Rovers, as well as 31 goals in 80 appearances at international level - and has managed two clubs in his home country since retiring in 2013.

"He has experience as a manager," Ten Hag told MUTV, external. "He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well.

"I wanted someone with a different voice, and Benni is that one.

"He will focus on the positioning and attacking - not only the strikers but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders.

"Our way of play has to be dynamic."