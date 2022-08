Leicester City midfielder Lewis Brunt has signed a new contract that ties him to the Foxes until 2025.

The 21-year-old, who joined from Aston Villa in 2021, made his Premier League debut late in the 2021-22 season.

Brunt said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to be noticed by the club for my achievements and to be offered a new contract here, it feels great.

"I’m really happy. The first day I walked through the door here, it felt like home, I felt comfortable."