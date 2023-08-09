Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

What has been a more challenging task this summer? Getting Taylor Swift tickets or predicting what will happen to Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2023-24 season?

I am one of the many unlucky millions yet to secure tickets to watch Queen Taylor in action on UK soil. And yet second guessing the Seagulls' fate over the next 10 months is arguably more difficult.

On the one hand, Brighton have one of the best managers in the Premier League. Roberto de Zerbi secured sixth spot last season with Graham Potter's squad, having introduced a different style of play. Imagine what he will be capable of this season following his first summer transfer window, with players recruited specifically to play 'DeZerbiBall'.

On the other hand, the Albion have lost Alexis Mac Allister. They might well lose Moises Caicedo if Chelsea stop playing silly sausages and pay the £100m that the world and his wife knows will facilitate a move to Stamford Bridge. And what if the rest of the Premier League fathoms how to counter DeZerbiBall? Or what if Europa League football stretches the squad too far?

The one thing you guarantee about being a Brighton supporter is things are never dull. That will be doubly so this season, with Thursday nights on the continent to contend with. The Albion could conceivably finish in the top four. They could equally find themselves in a relegation battle at the same time as winning the Europa League.

My advice? Strap yourself in. It's going to be a ride either way.