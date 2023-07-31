Forrest 'up there with the very best' - Kennedy

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy believes that James Forrest is 'up there with the very best' Celtic players, ahead of Forrest's testimonial against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Forrest is a one-club player, and has made 467 appearances for the club since his debut in 2009.

“When you look back at a highlights reel of James Forrest, you would say ‘what a player’," said the Celtic assistant manager.

“He does slip under the radar at times, but I think deep down everybody really appreciates what he is and what he has given.

“It has been a great journey for him, and for me to see him work, to see how someone at that level works on a daily basis, to achieve the success they get, is great, and for such a humble human being as well. You couldn’t meet a better guy.

“It’s great to be a part of that and I’m delighted to have spent the time with him, and still continue to do so. I can’t pay him any more credit, he’s just such a terrific person.

“With the number of appearances he’s made and what he has achieved at Celtic, it is up there with the very best, and he has written his name in history, and long may that continue.”