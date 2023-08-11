It is going to be interesting to see how Rasmus Hojlund gets on at Manchester United, once he has recovered from his injury. He's only 20 and £72m is a lot of money, but obviously they are buying for his potential as well.

We will have to wait and see how he and Marcus Rashford link up, and who will play where, but Erik ten Hag has obviously made a decision to go with youth rather than trying to sign a more established striker.

Ten Hag had an impressive first season, making the Champions League places, winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup final and I am expecting them to build on that, and continue to improve.

I don't see them as having enough to win the league, but they have made some good signings that fit Ten Hag's gameplan.

We are going to see them pressing from the front even more when Hojlund plays, and having Andre Onana in goal means they can play out from the back, something that didn't always work for them with David de Gea.

