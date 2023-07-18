With Harry Maguire’s tenure as Manchester United captain now over, we've taken a look at those who have worn the armband for the Red Devils in the Premier League era.

Skippers are often judged on success, but who was your favourite?

Bryan Robson- 1982-94

United’s very own Captain Marvel won eight major trophies in 12 years as skipper, and set the benchmark for future leaders at Old Trafford.

Steve Bruce - 1994-96

Pipped to the Premier League title by Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95, but Bruce was a warhorse at the back for United and put his body on the line for the cause.

Eric Cantona - 1996-97

What more can you say about ‘King Eric’? Talismanic, inspirational, he retired from football after leading his side to the 1996-97 Premier League title.

Roy Keane - 1997-2005

A force of nature. Keane was the heartbeat of United’s Treble-winning side and claimed four league titles during his spell as skipper. Left under a cloud but his impact had been undeniable.

Gary Neville - 2005-10

Classic one-club man, Neville wore the armband for five years and helped United wrestle control of English football back from the Chelsea juggernaut of the mid-2000s.

Nemanja Vidic - 2010-14

Two Premier League titles for the Serbia hardman, who set ferociously high standards and demanded the same of his team-mates. A club icon.

Wayne Rooney - 2014-17

By the time Rooney was named captain, United’s decline had set in. He was able to lift an FA Cup, an EFL Cup and a Europa League, but the glory days – for him and his club – were in the past.

Michael Carrick - 2017-18; Antonio Valencia - 2018-19; Ashley Young - 2019-20

Club stalwarts each of them, but none of this trio were able to provide the uplift United needed under Jose Mourinho or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Harry Maguire - 2020-23

An ignominious end for the England defender, whose place in the side has long been supplanted. Likely to not be remembered too fondly because, despite his £80m price tag, he has not brought huge quality to the United backline.

