Leeds United have finally released their 2023-24 third kit which, like their new away strip, takes inspiration from their long-standing Peacocks nickname.

The shirt features "a colourful peacock print on the front and peacock crest detail on the back of the neck".

The design is accompanied by a rose, orange and navy colour scheme, which the club says celebrates "the history of Leeds United and Yorkshire".

United will wear the kit for the first time in Saturday's Championship trip to Birmingham City.