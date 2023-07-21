Simon Stone, BBC Sport, in New Jersey

Another example of how far Brighton have come since they flirted with going out of the Football League a quarter of a century ago came with a visit to their current base on Thursday.

Roberto de Zerbi's men are one of six Premier League clubs competing in the organisation's Summer Series on the eastern side of the United States.

They have chosen to base themselves in New Jersey, where they play their final match against Newcastle United next Friday.

Brighton's hotel is immaculate, the lawns are pristine, everything about the inside of the complex feels clean and fresh.

I am pretty sure they weren't staying anywhere like that when they were scrapping for their lives in the fourth tier of the English game in the late 1990s.