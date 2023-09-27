Ross County 1-2 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?
- Published
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: “I'm really proud to be honest with you, can’t ask for any more of my players.
“We lose a goal, it’s a fantastic strike from Shinnie, we’ve spoken to the players about losing bad goals that was a terrific goal so I’ve got no complaints.
“Again, I thought we started well and were getting into good areas, the sending off kills us clearly.
“It’s one of those ones where VAR would have a look at it and obviously we’re down to 10 men and you look at that and think it could be a really tough night but we turn it into a hell of a cup tie.
“With five or 10 minutes to go Aberdeen are piling players on to go and sit further and further back and I can be nothing other than proud of my players.
“If we keep playing like that we’re going pick up points in the league.”