Times reporter Charlotte Duncker believes Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United was a "massive three points" for Crystal Palace but the Eagles remain "inconsistent".

Roy Hodgson's team lost 3-0 away to the same opponents in the Carabao Cup in midweek but - with a more recognised starting 11 - heaped more misery onto the Red Devils.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, she said: "Having lost midweek to them 3-0, to beat them at the weekend is a great reaction. Credit to Palace.

"I think that's the most frustrating thing for Palace fans - their inconsistency. You look at where they sit now in the table - ninth with 11 points.

"Good result against United but they've had other not so great results. If Palace can get a good run of form where they perform at this level then you know they will always be a tough team.

"Credit to Roy (Hodgson). I know United aren't in a good place right now but to go to Old Trafford is never an easy task and it is a massive three points for Palace."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds