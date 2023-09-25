New owner a 'huge positive' - Martindale

Livingston's change of ownership is a "huge positive" for the club, says manager David Martindale, although he admits that he knows very little about the new owner.

It was announced on Sunday that Baycup Ltd and John McIlvogue have taken a majority stake in the Scottish Premiership club, with McIlvogue joining the board and becoming chief commercial officer.

Chief executive Dave Black and chairman John Ward will remain in their roles.

“I don’t really know anymore than you guys but what I will say is there’s a new owner and it’s got to be a positive for the football club, because where we have been for the past three or four years has not been great," Martindale said.

“I am going to be really honest, it’s been really, really difficult for the staff in the club.

“So to have fresh impetus, a fresh skill-set coming into the building and hopefully upstairs aligned with downstairs and a wee bit of help upstairs for everybody in the club, that’s a huge, huge positive for the club.

“I have not even met these new owners or the new owner, whatever it is. I don’t even know him, but I just know it needed done and hopefully this is the step in the right direction.”