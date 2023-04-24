Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League game against Fulham on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who came off at half-time in the draw at Brentford because of illness, he said: "Hopefully Emi [Martinez] is ready for tomorrow, but we will know early in the morning."

On Villa's injured players, he added: "Those who are now injured are progressing well but not ready for tomorrow yet."

He said Saturday's point against Brentford "is not enough to feel strong" in the fight for European football.

He has noticed "teams are giving us more respect" after Villa's impressive unbeaten run.

He said Douglas Luiz "is very important" but has "big potential" to progress further.

On Fulham, he said: "I like a lot this coach. They are a very organised team."

