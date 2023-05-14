Postecoglou wins manager of the year award
- Published
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has won the manager of the year prize at the PFA Scotland awards.
This season, the Australian has replicated his league and Viaplay Cup trophy wins from last term and could complete a domestic treble in next month's Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on TwitterThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by PFA Scotland
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
End of twitter post by PFA Scotland