Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag made it clear in his programme notes that he wanted the Champions League place made secure immediately rather than let the situation drag on to create a tense finale against Fulham at the weekend.

It never looked likely they would fail to get the point they needed once Casemiro had been allowed to meet Christian Eriksen's free-kick unchallenged in a crowded penalty area to give the hosts a sixth-minute lead.

The Brazilian midfielder was also the key component of a glorious second for the hosts, when his chipped no-look pass breached the Chelsea defence for Jadon Sancho to tee up Anthony Martial.

With the EFL Cup already won, this has arguably been a successful season at Old Trafford no matter what the outcome of the FA Cup final.

However, given the knowledge that defeat to Manchester City at Wembley would leave their rivals two-thirds of the way towards winning a Treble only United have previously achieved, there is still a lot of work ahead for United before the end of the season.