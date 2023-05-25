I'll be back at Rangers one day, says Arfield

Departing midfielder Scott Arfield insist his “amazing connection” with the Rangers support “won’t stop here” as he pledged to return to the club in some capacity.

After Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Hearts, Ibrox paid tribute to the 34-year-old as well as Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Filip Helander, all of whom will leave in the summer.

Arfield, a fans' favourite following his move from Burnley in 2018, told RangersTV: "It is an amazing five years I have had here.

"I wanted to win the title when I first came and I managed to play a major part in winning the 55th title and that is something that nobody will ever take away from you.

"Success can be measured in many different ways, it can be measured in metal and money or it can be measured in friendships and legacies.

"I think I am welcome back here. As much as the supporters appreciate me, I appreciate them.

"It has been an amazing connection and it won't stop here. I will be back at this club in some capacity one day."