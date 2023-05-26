Starfelt out to fix 'easy goals'

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt says missing Cameron Carter-Vickers and rotation to the team is not an excuse for conceding poor goals.

The Swedish centre-back is determined to put it right to give the fans something to cheer before picking up the Premiership trophy after Saturday's game with Aberdeen.

"We know what a great day this can be," he said. "To be able to celebrate the trophy with our fans. But we also need to put in the work first and really entertain them - and then enjoy everything after.

"We've been letting in too many goals in the last three games. Too easy goals as well. There have been a lot of changes to the team but it's not an excuse. We need to work really hard to get back to the stability we have shown all season.

"That's the only thing on our minds. We are focused on tomorrow. We have parts in our game we really want to improve to give the fans real enjoyment in the last league game. And also building up before the cup final.

"It's really important. The last game here in parts we played okay but it doesn't seem like it's going our way right now. To fix that we need to work hard to shift the momentum a bit."