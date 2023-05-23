Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manager Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League game at Brighton on Wednesday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Asked about motivation for the two remaining Premier League games, Guardiola said: "The two teams we have to play - Brighton and Brentford - deserve our attention and credit. The finals are our main target, but we have to be completely focused on these two games."

On the fitness of defender Nathan Ake: "He’s getting better, but it's the last stage and we have to be careful. We have to make sure he’s fit in case we need him for [Manchester] United and Inter."

Guardiola described Brighton counterpart Roberto de Zerbi as "one of the most influential managers of the past 20 years", adding: "There is no team playing the way they play - it's unique."

He continued: "I had the feeling when he arrived hat the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great. I didn’t expect them to do it in this short space of time."

Finally, on Sergio Busquets' exit from Barcelona, Guardiola said: "As a holding midfielder he was the best. He read everything what happened, he read situations quickly. He didn’t move much from the centre but he could solve all the problems with his brain. He will be an exceptional manager."

Sign up for Manchester City news notifications