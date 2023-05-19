Could Erik ten Hag still have a "great" first season?

It's a question on the latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast from BBC Radio Manchester.

Despite some stuttering form in recent weeks with defeats to Brighton and West Ham, United are still on course to finish in the top four with another cup final on the horizon against Manchester City.

"It could be a great season," presenter Joe McGrath said.

"This is what is great about football as on one hand we could have absolute devastation and heartbreak at the end of the season but on the other hand it could be one of my favourite Manchester United seasons.

"In Erik ten Hag’s first season with the squad he has got where he has while not been able to spend the money he wants. We still have owners who maybe the fans don’t want and back Manchester United as they should.

"If we can finish the season with a fourth or third-placed finish, a League Cup trophy and beat Manchester City in the FA Cup - it would make me laugh then if they won the Champions League.

"Imagine that - Manchester United treble busters. We have done it before in the 70s against Liverpool."

