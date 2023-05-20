Manchester City are only the fifth club in the history of English football to win three top-flight titles in a row after Huddersfield Town (1924-1926), Arsenal (1933-1935), Liverpool (1982-1984) and Manchester United (1999-2001 & 2007-2009).

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Premier League striker Alan Shearer said: "There seems more of an arrogance to City, in a good way.

"They are great to watch, I don’t care who you support. When you go and watch them and the way they dismantled a very experience, European Champions Real Madrid… that’s what they did, they dismantled them with ease. They are great on the eye.

"If you aren’t experienced in that [title race] situation and you haven’t been there before, then of course getting over the line is very difficult.

"When you think about it, City are two games away from immortality. To have this Man United side and then Inter to be talked about in the way they will be in years to come [if they do it], if they can get the treble, remarkable, what an opportunity for them."

And speaking to Manchester City's website, the club's former striker Paul Dickov remarked: "I think this is the best team the Premier League has seen. Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United teams were amazing, then there was Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea with Didier Drogba, Arjen Robben, Claude Makelele. There was Arsene Wenger’s 'Invincibles' team, they are all fantastic.

"But I think there's a lot more competition in the league now than there ever was. In the last few years it's been a top four, a top six, a top seven, so to have that achievement of five in the last six sets this squad and team out from everyone else."

