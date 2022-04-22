'At the moment, every week is a new crisis at United' - Austin Brown

Taking on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League predictions is Austin Brown, singer and guitarist with American rock band Parquet Courts, and a Manchester United fan.

One of Parquet Courts' best-known tracks is called Total Football, but they are relative latecomers to the game, with Austin becoming a convert after becoming disillusioned with sport in the United States.

"I started watching United the season David Moyes took over in 2013," Brown told BBC Sport.

"So, when people talk about United going through a bad spell right now - well, for me that is all I have ever known.

"I never got the glory days. Instead my experience is that every season starts quite optimistic, but ends in a crisis.

"At the moment, every week is a new crisis at United, but I kind of enjoy the emotional rollercoaster of it all."

Find out what else Brown had to say, plus how he and Lawro think the weekend's fixtures will go