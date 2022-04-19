'Your pain is our pain' - support sent to Ronaldo
Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano 💔— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 18, 2022
Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time. https://t.co/24oyEV8CQi
All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family ❤️— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2022
Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother ♥️ I’m so sorry— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 18, 2022
Condolences 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💔 https://t.co/SorxCnN4hI— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) April 18, 2022
