Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Having gone close to winning four trophies last season, I think it was always likely Liverpool would be relatively quiet in the transfer market, and so it's proved.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted there may be a need to sign a midfielder given the injury problems, so there may yet be a late deal to be done. It won’t be buying for buying’s sake, though - it’ll have to be the right player.

Darwin Nunez was the big-money signing and it’s been difficult to judge him, having been suspended for the red card against Crystal Palace. He’ll have to learn from that because the Premier League is the best and toughest league in the world.

However, he did score in the Community Shield win over Manchester City, and followed that up against Fulham, so he’s already off and running. It’s vital for a new striker to find the net quickly and he’s done that.

Liverpool will miss Sadio Mane for sure - he’s a world-class player - but I think we’ll see a lot of Fabio Carvalho this season. He’s only just turned 20, but his goal against Bournemouth suggests there’ll be a lot more where that came from. He’s very good technically, and he’ll have seen how well Harvey Elliott has done in the Liverpool team, and will know Jurgen Klopp often gives youth a chance.

Right-back Calvin Ramsay has also arrived from Aberdeen, although an injury problem has kept him out so far – and he may need to be patient with a certain Trent Alexander-Arnold around. He’s a highly-rated player with a bright future.

A few players have gone, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi among them but, as expected, no major overhaul at Anfield.