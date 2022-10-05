W﻿e asked whether you thought James Maddison should be in the England or if in fact you wanted him going to the World Cup.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

J﻿ohn: I simply cannot understand the reluctance of Southgate, his preference to put Mason Mount and Jack Grealish before Maddison absolutely astounds me. Maddison has worked his socks of in a struggling team, yes he should go to the World Cup. One thing is sure, if England do not progress all English fans will blame Southgate for not taking Leicester’s talisman.

Ollie: James Maddison has to go to the World Cup. I understand Southgate's preferred formation doesn't naturally suit him but he's proven how effective he is centrally or drifting in from the right. Even if he doesn't start, to have his creativity available to change a game would be huge. We can't take four right-backs and not Maddison.

E﻿mily: Should he be in the squad? Yes. Do I want him in it? No. We've got a season to salvage and I don't want him risking injury or fatigue. England's success won't hinge on Maddison's form but Leicester's undoubtedly will.

J﻿amie: There hasn't been a more consistently creative English midfielder since the beginning of last season than James Maddison. Unfortunately, the only person who can't see this is in charge of the national team. As a fan of Leicester I'd love to see him have six weeks off but as a fan of the player, he should absolutely be on the World Cup plane.