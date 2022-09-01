Saints sign Caleta-Car from Marseille

Southampton have signed centre-back Duje Caleta-Car on a four-year contract from Marseille.

The 25-year-old made 132 appearances in four years for the Ligue 1 club.

He has 23 international caps for Croatia and was part of the World Cup runners-up team of 2018.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "Duje is already a very established and experienced player, who has done an impressive job at his previous clubs.

"He is a big presence on the pitch and he will bring even more quality into our centre-back group. It is important we have good depth and options in this position, and he gives us another very strong one."