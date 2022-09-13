D﻿an Burn has praised Eddie Howe's training techniques and says the Newcastle boss has told his players "it's us against the world".

W﻿hen asked what surprised him about Howe's style, Burn told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I didn’t know what to expect. I knew it was going to be intense.

"The way that we play demands a certain level of intensity and it comes every single day. The sessions are a lot longer than I was used to and that took a little while to get used to.

"What I find crazy about the gaffer’s training is that we never seem to do the same session twice. He has so many sessions saved and every single day is something completely new. I really enjoy training and it’s something I look forward to."

On whether there is a siege mentality as a group of players, Burn said: "Definitely. The gaffer has spoken about it. It’s us against the world.

"We’ve seen it in games we’ve played this season that nobody wants us to do well, which I can understand to an extent but it has just brought us stronger together as a group and as a club and it suits the Newcastle mentality for us to be us against the world."

