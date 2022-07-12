Thomas Frank has described new signing Keane Lewis-Potter as a player who "fits the Brentford model perfectly".

The 21-year-old forward has joined the Bees on a six-year contract from Championship side Hull City.

"We have managed to sign one of the biggest young talents in the Championship," Brentford boss Frank told the club's official website.

"He scored 13 goals and contributed four assists in a team fighting a little bit towards the bottom of the league. Those are impressive numbers.

"We have a player who scores his goals by arriving in the box and attacking the last line. He gets in the position to convert the chances made for him.

“He fits the Brentford model perfectly. He is a good young player who we think has the qualities to play in the Premier League now. He will also develop even further."

Director of football Phil Giles added: "He is young with a desire to improve and get to the top.

"The length of contract demonstrates our faith in Keane to be a big player for us for many years."

