Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has stepped in to try and sort out Romelu Lukaku’s return to the club from Chelsea.

Lukaku is keen to return to Inter after just a year at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Serie A club do not have the finances to engineer a permanent deal and have been struggling to meet the loan fee Chelsea want for the 29-year-old, who cost them a club record £97.5m a year ago.

Zhang has been meeting with coach Simone Inzaghi at the club’s administrative headquarters in the centre of Milan to try and put together a deal Chelsea would find acceptable.

Lukaku has already indicated a willingness to take a cut in wages to help smooth through a move back to the club where he won Serie A in his final season.