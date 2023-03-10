Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's Premier League game against Wolves on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

Fabian Schar could be in the squad this weekend and Howe said: "He's trained well this week so I'm pleased to see him back."

In terms of other injuries, Howe said "we've got a couple of knocks, but we hope nothing too serious".

There are no updates on Bruno Guimaraes' contract talks, but Howe said "it is my desire to see him stay here for a long time".

Howe said Newcastle "are running out of games" and want to go into the international break "in a confident way".

Jamaal Lascelles "has led by example on the training ground" and Howe "had no doubt he would come in and do well".

Jacob Murphy "is pushing to start" and coming off the bench to make an impact isn't his "sole role".

After Callum Wilson spoke about his form on the Footballer's Football Podcast, Howe said: "The fact Callum has taken full ownership of his performances is a very good thing."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences

Get Newcastle news notifications