Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Tuesday's victory over Borussia Dortmund represented the best result and performance under Graham Potter since the Blues dominated AC Milan home and away in the group stage, back in October of last year.

That the Italians just knocked Tottenham out of the same competition with two clean sheets should illuminate to everyone that this Chelsea team is not as far off the top four in terms of quality as results this season would indicate.

Potter was able to call upon his thriving wing-back duo of Reece James and Ben Chilwell, who have only started a handful of games together in the last eighteen months, and there was a verve to the team's play that has been absent in domestic competition.

Of course, with Chelsea's lack of fitness and injury luck this year, Raheem Sterling and James are both out for tomorrow's game at Leicester, but Potter and his players still have no room for excuses should this recent mini-revival come to a halt.