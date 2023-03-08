Celtic 3-1 Hearts: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts deserve credit for their for their brave approach and they gave Celtic a taste of their own medicine for long spells.

Pressing high and refusing to drop deep, Robbie Neilson's men were neat in possession and threatening on the counter.

The pace of Josh Ginnelly was a potent weapon before his departure added to an already lengthy injury list.

However, Hearts' couldn't keep up the ferocious tempo and they will rue the second goal when Cammy Devlin was caught in possession and Celtic ruthlessly took advantage.

Still, the performance will strengthen Hearts' belief they can progress in the cup at Celtic's expense. The return of injured Lawrence Shankland - who Neilson rates as "touch and go" - plus fellow regulars Barrie McKay and Robert Snodgrass would further bolster those hopes.