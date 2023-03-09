None of Arsenal’s players are walking a disciplinary tightrope in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie at Sporting Lisbon this evening.

Needing to accrue three cautions to be suspended, only Kieran Tierney is currently on two yellow cards from the group stage and he will not be in the squad.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka missed the last game of the group stages against FC Zurich and would need to pick up a further two bookings in order to incur a suspension.

There are a number of Arsenal players currently on one caution including Gabriel, Martin Odegaard and the returning Gabriel Jesus.

In the Europa League, all yellow cards expire on completion of the quarter-finals, potentially four games away for the Gunners.

If they beat Sporting, they will enter the draw for Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals, scheduled for Friday, 17 March.

