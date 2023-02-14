Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovacic are all in the squad to face Dortmund, but Raheem Sterling hasn't travelled.

On the game itself, Potter said they "understand the challenge that awaits us" but that "we're really excited about it". He added that it's a "great test".

On the size of his squad and how to get the best out of his players, he said: "It's a squad we're really excited about but, at the same time, we know there are challenges and things we have to do. We're all starting to work together so we have to take some time, understand each other, what makes us tick."

He also said there is "good spirit" and "good harmony" and that the players are "pushing each other in a good way".

When asked about getting "angry", he said: "Of course I get angry, I'm a human being. I just choose to conduct myself in the way I think is the right way to conduct myself."

On Chelsea's recent spending, Potter said "there's more pressure and expectation when you spend money" but there are "things money doesn't buy you, so that's where you have to do your work".