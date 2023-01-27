Dundee Utd v Celtic: Team news

Dundee United are at full strength, although they loaned midfielder Archie Meekison to Falkirk this week.

Celtic could hand a debut to South Korea striker Oh Hyeongyu while manager Ange Postecoglou says he will assess Giorgos Giakoumakis' availability because of the transfer speculation around the Greece striker.

Full-back Anthony Ralston (back) is the only Celtic player injured with both Greg Taylor and Cameron Carter-Vickers having had a full week's training.