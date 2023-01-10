McGeady feared he wouldn't come back from injury hell

Hibs winger Aiden McGeady admits he considered retirement during his latest demoralising injury lay-off, but is now determined to prove he hasn’t come to Scotland for a “pension top-up”.

Shortly after moving to Easter Road from Sunderland, the 36-year-old suffered a recurrence of a knee injury in July and was sidelined for five months.

Having returned to action in late December, McGeady is relishing the opportunity to show the doubters he still has the desire to play regularly.

"I've not played for so long that I feel I owe the club and the fans something," said the former Republic of Ireland international, who impressed in his first Premiership start for Hibs as they defeated Motherwell 3-2 on Sunday.

"I feel people might think I've just up come here for the last couple of years of my career.

"That's not the case at all. I still love playing football and I still feel I have something to offer.

"The last four or five months have been some of the worst of my career. I actually contemplated just packing it in completely. I thought, 'I'm never going to get over this'.

"But it's all worth it when you have days like Sunday, when you are out there enjoying playing again and showing you can make a difference."

Asked what caused him to banish the niggling thoughts of retirement, McGeady said: "It was just about getting over the pain in my knee. We took it really cautiously this time.

"At Sunderland, I rushed back and had two or three setbacks so I was more cautious this time. There must have been people thinking, 'he's up here for a jolly, or to top up his pension', whatever they want to say.

"I absolutely wasn't. I still love playing football and I want to do well for this club."