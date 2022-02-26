BBC Sport

Confirmed team news: Brighton v Aston Villa

Published

Lewis Dunk returns from suspension in one of three changes for Brighton.

Leandro Trossard and Solly March also come into the side.

Brighton: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, March, Moder, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay.

Subs: Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Steele, Duffy, Caicedo, Leonard, Offiah, Ferguson.

Image source, BBC Sport

There's two changes for Aston Villa as Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins come back into the first XI.

Konsa has missed the last two matches through suspension while Watkins was on the bench for the 1-0 defeat by Watford last-time out.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.

Subs: Sanson, Buendia, Chambers, Young, Olsen, Hause, Bailey, Iroegbunam, O'Reilly.

Image source, BBC Sport