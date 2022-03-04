Moyes says there are a few injuries but that this is no different from any other club: "Ryan Fredericks is doing better and so is Arthur [Masuaku]. We have a concern about Tomas Soucek because of the stitches in his head."

He has backed Michail Antonio to go on a run after scoring in the FA Cup: "We need him. We are mindful that we do try to give him some time off when we can, but he got a goal the other night and I hope he starts going a really good run now."

On bouncing back from defeat at Southampton: "Our players have been really resilient – they come good again. It’s been a really difficult week for us with the fixtures, but I’ve a lot of confidence it will happen."

He says he is building a team at West Ham and is keen to invest wisely: "Rome wasn’t built in a day. We’re aware of the potential West Ham has to grow, but not all signings work. Lots of clubs have spent lots of money and it hasn’t worked. It takes a lot of thought to get the right player with the right character who fits what you want to do."