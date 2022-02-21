Nalin Mastou, Stretford Paddock, external contributor

From being called a flop to becoming Manchester United’s most reliable player in just a matter of weeks - it’s fair to say that Jadon Sancho has finally come into his own.

The 21-year old forward seems to have found his form. He has directly contributed to a goal in three of his past five games and quickly cemented himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

There’s no doubt Sancho struggled to adapt to life at Old Trafford, failing to score in his first 14 appearances. However, despite the fair share of criticism he endured, many supporters knew he would soon take off.

Sancho’s man of the match performance against Leeds United was nothing short of spectacular.

He got his first assists of the season - setting up Bruno Fernandes superbly and then laying off for Fred to restore the lead. He completed the most dribbles and passes in the final third, and had the most touches in the opposition box. Questions over his playmaking abilities were also laid to rest as he created the most chances in the game.

But his goal and assist tally only tell half the story. His pace, runs into space and trickery on both flanks caused Leeds all sorts of problems. Even during United’s dire run of draws, Sancho was the only shining light.

We still need to see some consistency from him, but as long as his confidence is brimming, all signs point to a future Premier League superstar.