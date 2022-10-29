J﻿onathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

This fightback feels it could be pivotal for the direction of Spurs' season.

A tame defeat by Bournemouth - on the back of losses against Manchester United and Newcastle, plus the disappointing and dramatic draw with Sporting - would have further darkened the mood of Antonio Conte and his squad before Tuesday's trip to Marseille.

Tottenham need a draw at the Stade Velodrome to reach the last 16 and couldn't afford to go there on the back of another disappointing result.

I﻿nstead Spurs go there buoyed by a display which showed their fight - an ability likely to be needed in Marseille.