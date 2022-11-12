Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George has been struggling with a thigh injury and misses out, with Ivan Konovalov starting in goal.

Dylan Bahamboula, Scott Pittman and Bruce Anderson drop to the bench as Stephane Omeonga, Andrew Shinnie and Stephen Kelly earn a start at Tynecastle.

Livingston: Konovalov, Devlin, Obileye, Fitzwater, Montano, Omeonga, Kelly, Holt, Shinnie, Kelly, Nouble.

Substitutes: Hamilton, Boyes, Longride, Penrice, Pittman, Bahamboula, Goncalves, Anderson.