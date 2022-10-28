Dons not distracted by Rangers' struggles - Clarkson

Leighton Clarkson says Aberdeen will be focusing on their own game rather than their opponents when they take on Rangers.

The Liverpool loanee has helped the Pittodrie club to three consecutive victories ahead of Saturday's trip to Ibrox.

Rangers are under pressure going into the game but Clarkson said: "We are not really focusing on what is happening behind the scenes there or how they are doing.

"We are more focused on ourselves, because that's what we have done the last three games and I don't see why we should focus on them really.

"We go into every game wanting to win. We won't go there frightened of them or anything like that, we will go there with confidence.

"That is crucial. Over this last week we have grown in confidence. I just feel like it's a time where we can go there and get a victory."