S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

The news that Enock Mwepu has been forced into retirement because of a hereditary heart condition at the age of only 24 has hit Brighton fans like a sledgehammer. That tells you everything about the impression he made in just one season at the Amex.

Mwepu was a joy to watch. Rarely have we seen a player with such footballing intelligence in an Albion shirt. His famous goal from 35 yards at Anfield was a result of sheer cleverness; calculating in a split second that Alisson was off his line and the sun setting behind the Kop would cause visibility issues.

He subsequently hit a shot with the perfect amount of dip and accuracy to fly into the back of the net between the outstretched arm of the Liverpool goalkeeper and the cross bar. Pure poetry.

My favourite Mwepu moments were two underrated assists. A 65-yard through pass hit with vision, precision and ideal weight to slice through the entire Cardiff team from right-back. And a lofted ball over the Brentford defence straight on to the foot of Leandro Trossard to do the rest.

Mwepu had the potential to be world class. It felt like his injury-hit first season at Brighton had only scratched the surface of his talents. Now we will never know how far he could have gone.

What Albion fans will miss most, though, is his infectious personality. He always played with a smile on his face, proud and delighted to have made it from a small Zambian township to the Premier League.

Whatever the future holds for Mwepu, at least it was not taken away from him completely by a tragedy on the pitch. For that we should be grateful.