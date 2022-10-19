George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta wants to win Arsenal's Europa League group and winning at home tomorrow night against PSV would give them a very good chance of doing so.

Arsenal are two points clear of PSV with three games to play. A win tomorrow would put them within touching distance of winning Group A.

Financially, it is good for the club. The winners of the group pick up roughly £870,000. Crucially for the Arsenal manager winning the group means Arsenal would jump straight into the last-16 of the competition.

Skipping the round of 32 means two less games in 2023 and more importantly for the manager avoiding the eight teams who have been knocked out of the Champions League who enter the Europa League.

There will be changes again tomorrow. Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding and Matt Turner will likely start but you can also expect to see some of the starting 11 Arteta has picked in the Premier League as Arsenal try to get this group won early against one of their toughest opponents.