De Zerbi demanding 'tough' work - March
- Published
Albion Unlimited podcast #bhafc @solly_march with @johnnycantor_ on de Zerbi impact, ‘short & sharp’ training & his faith in the players.— BBC Sport Sussex (@BBCSussexSport) October 4, 2022
📲 latest edition 👇 https://t.co/z8jrnLquDq pic.twitter.com/i6PxkPerZo
Brighton's versatile midfielder Solly March says new manager Roberto De Zerbi is delivering "tough" training sessions.
De Zerbi's first game was a six goal thriller against Liverpool last Saturday where Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick in a game the Seagulls led 2-0.
"It's the best start we've had in a long time, just a shame we couldn't keep three points," March told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast.
"The training sessions are tough, he's trying to get a lot of information in us.
"I think the morale in the team and the togetherness suits us.
"It's been a great start but it's still early in the season. I think if we can build on what De Zerbi wants, then I think it will be a great season."
This weekend Brighton will face Tottenham in what March said is "probably the hardest game of the month".
You can listen to a clip above or to the full podcast here