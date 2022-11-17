Declan Rice says he is finding hard to explain what it means to form part of England’s 2022 World Cup squad.

The West Ham midfielder will feature at his first World Cup when the Qatar tournament gets underway and revealed a talk from England boss Gareth Southgate has served to underline the opportunity he now has.

"I think from the moment we got to St. George's Park, that's when it hit me that we are going to a World Cup," he said.

"Because of the Premier League, there's not been that chance to switch our mindset...when Gareth spoke, it was goosebumps stuff.

"This is a World Cup we're going to, what a privilege. To finally be here is so special.

"There's less than 250 people that have represented England at a World Cup and I'm one of them. It's hard to explain what it actually means.

"Honestly, if you sat down with every player I think they'd say the same thing, you never know how far you can go in football.

"If you believe and push yourself then anything is possible and now we are on the biggest stage."