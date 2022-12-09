Leeds will see the 'fruits' of youth

Leeds will see the "fruits" of good work with young players conducted by Jesse Marsch, says the club's teenage striker Mateo Joseph.

Joseph, 19, featured in the EFL Cup this season and made his Premier League debut from the bench against Tottenham in November.

He has been involved in Leeds' winter training camp in Spain and says familiarity with first-team life is proving useful.

Speaking to media in Spain including BBC Radio Leeds Joseph - who has been finding the net frequently at under-21 level - said: "For me one of the most important things is the confidence in a player. Since the first game of the league I have been scoring goals. That is great for a striker to keep going.

"Let's see if the good things keep going as with good, hard work it happens a lot.

"I think training with the first team every day, having breakfast with them and everything, gives you that confidence. So against Tottenham you have the confidence already. You maybe feel nervous coming in but I was looking forward to it."

Asked by BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope when he will be ready for regular first-team football, Joseph said: "Every player I think feels ready. That is for Jesse and the staff to see and know. I think they are doing very well with the young players, giving them some minutes. Every young lad trusts them. We will see the fruits.

"I am not perfect. I need to improve in everything. In this game, the high level, it is small details. Improve in everything I can, be stronger, quicker and we will wait for the chance."

